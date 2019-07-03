Four-day Anti-polio Campaign To Be Launched In 11 Districts Of KP
PESHAWAR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 03rd July, 2019) A four-day anti-polio campaign will be launched in eleven districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from 15th of this month.According to media reports the anti-polio drive will be conducted in Swabi, Swat, Buner, Shangla, Tor Ghar, Lower and Upper Kohistan, Kolai-Palas, Battagram, Mansehra and Haripur districts.The campaign is being launched in those districts where fresh cases of polio have been recently reported.