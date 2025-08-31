Four Day Anti-polio Drive In Rawalpindi District From Monday
Umer Jamshaid Published August 31, 2025 | 02:20 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2025) The four-day anti-polio immunization drive in Rawalpindi district will start on Monday to mark a significant stride toward eradicating polio and boosting routine vaccinations across eight tehsils. Setting an overall target of 1,057756 children, the drive will be rendered through a force of 5,188 teams.
According to the data received by APP, 225 Union Council Medical Officers (UCMOs), 765 Area In-Charges (AICs), 4,731 mobile teams, 263 fixed teams and 194 transit teams will take part to maximize the target achievement. The campaign will be conducted in Gujar Khan, Kahuta, Kallar Syedan, Kotli Sattian, Murree, Rawalpindi Cantt, Rawalpindi Rural, and Taxila Rural.
CEO Health Authority, Dr. Ehsan Ghani expressed his confidence for achieving the target with the dedicated health workforce.
“The high deployment of mobile teams will bridge up gaps in rural areas, but sustaining this momentum requires addressing systemic challenges like education and access,” he said while urging the citizens to cooperate with the health workers.
Dr. Ghani also urged the media, religious scholars and social influencers to motivate the masses for vaccinating children.
The health authority has consistently monitoring the situation. CEO Health informed that two districts of Punjab, including Rawalpindi, have been moved from the red zone to the yellow zone due to their excellent performance in the anti-polio campaign, which is an honor for the district. 395
