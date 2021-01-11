UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Four Day Anti-polio Drive Kicks Off In Sargodha

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 11th January 2021 | 03:30 PM

Four day anti-polio drive kicks off in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2021 ) :A four-day anti-polio drive began in the district here under which 592,770 children up to the age of five years will be administered polio vaccine.

Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh on Monday inaugurated the campaign by administering anti-polio drops to children at DHQ Teaching hospital.

He said the campaign would continue from January 11 to 14, while there would be follow up days on January 15 and 16.

He said that as many as 1634 mobile teams, 202 fixed and 82 transit teams would perform duty during the campaign.

He urged parents to cooperate with the teams and play their role for polio-free country.

Related Topics

Polio Sargodha January From

Recent Stories

â€˜Iâ€™ll welcome Mohammad Amir if he plays and pe ..

47 seconds ago

China's Heilongjiang reports 8 asymptomatic COVID- ..

27 minutes ago

Israelis Aged 55, Over to Begin Receiving Vaccines ..

27 minutes ago

S.Korea reports 451 more COVID-19 cases, 69,114 in ..

27 minutes ago

China's Changchun reports 4 asymptomatic COVID-19 ..

27 minutes ago

Uganda to host international badminton championshi ..

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.