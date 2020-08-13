UrduPoint.com
Four Day Anti-polio Drive To Start In Khairpur From Aug 15th

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 13th August 2020 | 05:30 PM

Four day anti-polio drive to start in Khairpur from Aug 15th

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2020 ) :A four day anti-polio campaign in all eight talukas of the Khairpur district would start from August 15th where polio staff deployed for the campaign has been issued special instructions and informed that no negligence in this regard would be tolerated.

According to Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khairpur, Ahmed Ali Qureshi ,parents have been advised to come forward and play their role in ensuring vaccination of their children to eliminate the disease from society.

In this connection, the DC has presided over a meeting meeting to review arrangements for upcoming four day anti-polio drive in the district at DC office Khairpur on Thursday.

In the meeting, Assistant Commissioners (ACs) of all eight talukas of the district, Taluka Health Officers (THOs), District Health Officer (DHO), representatives from UNICEF, WHO including officials of the Rangers and Police attended.

