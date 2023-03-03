UrduPoint.com

Four-day Bahawalpur Literary Cultural Festival Concludes At IUB

Faizan Hashmi Published March 03, 2023 | 06:10 PM

Four-day Bahawalpur Literary Cultural Festival concludes at IUB

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2023 ) :The four-day the Bahawalpur Literary and Cultural Festival organised by the Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB), in collaboration with divisional administration, concluded here on Friday.

In the four-day event, Vice Chancellor Engr. Prof. Dr Athar Mahboob, Commissioner Bahawalpur Dr Ehtasham Anwar, Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Ahmad Jappa, Syed Tabish Alwari, President Bahawalpur Chamber of Commerce and Industry Chaudhry Zulfiqar Ali Maan, Asghar Nadeem Syed, Jami Chandio, Hafeez Khan, Hina Jilani, Sardar Ali Shah, Prof. Dr Hameed Raza Siddiqui, Mujahid Barelvi, Umbreen Hussain Amber, Aqeel Abbas Jafari, Azhar Faragh, Gul e Nukhiz Akhtar, Mansoor Afaq, Mohsin Bhatti, Naseer Ahmad Nasir, Imran Javed, Anwar Grewal, Usman Khattak, Qaiser Majeed, Prof. Dr. Munir Azhar, Syed Noor, Nasir Adeeb, Amna Mufti, Nazir Leghari, Sheema Kirmani, Rizwan Razi, Oriya Maqbool Jan, Ashraf Sharif, Prof. Shahid Naseem, Sajjad Jahania, Azhar Saleem Majuka, Shakir Hussain Shakir, Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar and other prominent personalities from across the country participated.

According to focal person Shahzad Ahmed Khalid, the festival was being declared as the flagship event of South Punjab promoting art and literature which has been recognised internationally, bringing laurels for the Islamia University of Bahawalpur and for the city for the last three years.

As many as 30,000 people including students, civil society and officers from government and private institutions participated in the festival, he added.

The festival included 46 events including recitation and Naat competitions, debates, folk music, media conclave, Rubaru with guest personalities, screening of urdu films, comedy, talk shows, book launches, and musical shows.

On the last day, 15,000 citizens and students attended the musical concert held at Abbasia Campus.

The Vice-Chancellor IUB thanked Commissioner Dr Ehtasham Anwar, Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Ahmad, President Bahawalpur Chamber of Commerce and Industry Chaudhry Zulfikar and partner institutions and sponsors and others for participating in the events.

He also appreciated the hard work and dedication of the university team and employees working hard in the Literary and Cultural Festival, making it a memorable event of the year.

Related Topics

Film And Movies Music Punjab Civil Society Bahawalpur Nasir Chamber Syed Noor IUB Commerce Media Event Mufti From Government Industry

Recent Stories

PSL 2023 Match 19 Islamabad United Vs. Karachi Kin ..

PSL 2023 Match 19 Islamabad United Vs. Karachi Kings Score, History, Who Will Wi ..

31 minutes ago
 President Alvi sets April 30 as date for general e ..

President Alvi sets April 30 as date for general elections in Punjab

39 minutes ago
 Jail Bharo Tehreek: LHC orders Punjab govt to rele ..

Jail Bharo Tehreek: LHC orders Punjab govt to release PTI leaders, workers from ..

45 minutes ago
 Pakistan will not default, Ishaq Dar criticizes PT ..

Pakistan will not default, Ishaq Dar criticizes PTI over spreading "fake news"

1 hour ago
 DEWA’s R&amp;D Centre registers its 8th patent f ..

DEWA’s R&amp;D Centre registers its 8th patent for device that locates geograp ..

2 hours ago
 ECP gives recommendations to President about elect ..

ECP gives recommendations to President about election date in Punjab

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.