Four-day Celebrations Of 550 Birth Anniversary Of Guru Nanak Conclude

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2019 ) :A four-day celebrations in connection with 550th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak concluded here Monday with religious zeal and zest.

The ceremony started since Friday attended by large number of Sikhs devotees across the province and adjoining areas. The chief guest MPA Sardar Ranjeet Singh welcomed by Chairman Sikh Committee of Pakistan Radesh Singh Toni and others.

During the ceremony the religious scholars of Sikh community highlighted teachings of Baba Guru Nanak and vowed for spending their lives under precious preaching of Guru Nank.

On the occasion, MPA listened problems confronted by Sikh Community regarding non availability of Shamshan Gaat and Gurdwara since 72 years and assured for raising the voice on assembly floor. He said that it is moral and religious obligation to provide basic rights to minorities.

At the concluding ceremony, pray for solidarity of the country was also offered.

More Stories From Pakistan

