Four-day Drama Festival Starts

Sumaira FH Published August 12, 2022 | 06:10 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2022 ) :A four-day drama festival started here on Friday which was organized by the Punjab Council of Arts Sargodha.

The festival was arranged in connection with the Independence Day.

In this regard, first play "Matlab Pakistan Da "was presented by Anjum Society.

Local artistes captivated the audience with their creativity and a large number of people belonging to various walks of life were also present.

Assistant Director of the PUCAR Sargodha Adnan Khaliq Bhatti was also present.

He said a drama was the best way to give a message by highlighting variousaspects of society, adding that the basic purpose was to emphasize its importancein the public and reformation of the society with entertainment.

