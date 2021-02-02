Four-Day flower show to be display at Rani Bagh from Thursday

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2021 ) :A four -day flower show will be displayed at Rani Bagh, Qasimabad from February 04 (Thursday).

The Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, in his tweet said that district administration will arrange the show which will be held from February 4 to 7 at Rani Bagh, Hyderabad.

The flower show will be open for general public, the DC said and requested the citizens to wear face masks and follow standard operating procedures during flower show.