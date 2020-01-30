Four-day GMUN 2020 starts at GSIS

The four-day event Global Model United Nations (GMUN) 2020 was opened on Thursday at the Global System of Integrated Studies (GSIS) here

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2020 ) :The four-day event Global Model United Nations (GMUN) 2020 was opened on Thursday at the Global System of Integrated Studies (GSIS) here.

More than 1,200 students from across the city participated in the event. The GMUN 2020 was the outcome of the aspirant students of GSIS International Campus, said a press release issue here.

The opening ceremony was presided over by the chief guest Ms. Katherine Aziz Manager Fulbright Outreach and education USA Advising, Ambassador. Ali Sarwar Naqvi Executive Director, Center for International Strategic Studies (CISS) participated as a guest of honor.

Principal GSIS, Qurut tul Ain Ali Rizvi in her introductory speech expressed the fact that the purpose of this intellectual exercise was to foster teamwork, encourage work force, engaged the youth of the country in the most organized scholastic event which is recognized worldwide.

The ceremony highlighted some breath-taking performances by the GSISians where they presented speeches to highlight the great cause of Jammu & Kashmir and become the voice of the Kashmiri people.

Qurut tul Ain said the entire youth was against the Indian oppression and pledges that their sacrifices for the freedom struggle would not go waste.

She urged on the need to resolve the conflict through peace and dialogue and committed in influencing the youth to start a petition against the atrocities in the Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and present it to the United Nations.

She said the educated youth could play a significant role in sensitizing the international community about the early resolution of Kashmir dispute.

She further said Kashmir issue was an international dispute and therefore the world community as a whole should play its role to resolve it peacefully.

The event was an amalgamation of different cultures, mind set and delegates participate to win a memorable experience.

It was a platform on which delegate students have registered as the forum allows them to prove their mettle within the domain of diplomatic debate and policy making.

The culture of the Model United Nations (MUN) conferences has spread at a rapid pace throughout the world, and today, MUN was being taught as a course in some parts of the world.

The students at GSIS understand that in the near future the focus of intellectuals of the world had shifted from specialized knowledge to a more holistic development of the individual.

The talented students' go through rigorous sessions of debates with their manqu mind set, speak to promote and support international cooperation to achieve development for all.

The GMUN 2020 Committee expressed that The Education at GSIS is all about opportunities, excitement, exhilaration and excellence.