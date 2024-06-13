Four-day Green Expo 2024 To Create Environmental Awareness Concludes At SBBWU
Umer Jamshaid Published June 13, 2024 | 04:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) A four-day long green expo' 2024 aimed to create environmental awareness and promoting sustainability among students concluded here on Thursday at Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University Peshawar (SBBWU).
The expo was organized by Green Youth Movement (GYM) Club at SBBWU in collaboration with Dosti Welfare Organization.
The included various activities including debate and painting competitions in which a number of students participated with great zeal. A green corner was also set up and decorated by the students of Department of Botany under the supervision of Dr Faiza Tawab Incharge, Department of Botany and Focal person GYM, SBBWP and Dr Naila Inayat from Department of Botany.
Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Safia Ahmad graced the occasion followed by an interactive session hosted by GYM.
Saira Khan Afridi, Lecturer and USA certified masters trainer, Department of Economics, SBBWU briefed the audience on the role of youth leadership in climate action. At the end, winners of the competitions were given cash prizes, certificates and shields.
