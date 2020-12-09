UrduPoint.com
Four-day Long Int'l Virtual Conference On Museums From Dec 12

Wed 09th December 2020

Four-day long Int'l Virtual Conference on Museums from Dec 12

ISLAMABAD, Dec 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2020 ) :International Council of Museums (ICOM) Pakistan will be holding four-day long International Virtual Conference on Museums from Dec 12 to 15.

In collaboration with ICOM-Turkey and ICOM Malaysia each participating partner will have a separate session each day covering different yet significant topics related to Museums.

All the museum professionals and heritage managers will have a great learning opportunity in the conference.

According to an official, every day professional will shed light on different topics related to Museums and Culture preservation and protection.

He said that on Dec 12 "Disaster Risk Reduction in Museums" will be the topic while on Dec 13 "Prevention of illicit trade of cultural objects".

On Dec 14 they will be discussing about Preservation Conservation on collection in Museums and on Dec 15 with another topic of "Museums role in achieving sustainable developments goals".

Professional from different countries will participate including Sadet Giner,Nor Janati Binte Ibrahim,Sophie Delepierre,Zenep Boz, Dr Nadeem Omar Tarar, Mahmut Aydin,Asma ibraheem,Shakirullah Khan,Necmi Karul,Owais Malik,Ali Aykin,Fazal Durrani and Nirmala binti sharipuddin.

