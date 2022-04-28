Four-day National Mehfil-e-Shabeena starts at Badshahi Mosque

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2022 ) :Four-Day National Mehfil-e-Shabeena, under the auspices of Auqaf and Religious Affairs Department Punjab, is being held at Badshahi Mosque from Wednesday night.

Noted figures, religious and research circles will participate in this Mehfil-e-Shabeena.

Selected Qaries will recite the Whole Quran in four day Mehfil-e-Shabeena.

A large number of men as well as women participated in the Mehfil-e-Shabeena.

Director General of Auqaf and Religious Affairs Dr. Tahir Raza Bukhari, Director General Ministry of Religious Affairs Syed Mushahid Hussain, Secretary Auqaf and Religious Affairs Jawad Akram and Chairman Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Maulana Syed Abdul Khabir Azad also attended the Mehfil-e-Shabeena.