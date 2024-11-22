Four-day national training workshop on ‘Art of Parenting’ concluded

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) Chairman Prime Minister’s Youth Program, Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan has said that the comprehensively articulated and concerted efforts of character-building of kids initiated from the platform of Allama Iqbal Open University would soon transform Pakistani society into a peaceful abode for the countrymen.

He was addressing the closing ceremony of the four-day workshop on 'The Art of Parenting' at Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU).

He said, "Nations with a passion and zeal for progress among their youth are destined for success."

Rana Mashhood congratulated AIOU's Vice Chancellor, Professor Dr. Nasir Mahmood, for organizing the workshop which aimed to prevent children from falling into wrongdoings and to guide them toward a virtuous life.

He said that the master trainers of the workshop represent the vision of Pakistan for which Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah struggled, Allama Iqbal envisioned, and the elders of the nation sacrificed.

Parliamentary Secretary for the Ministry of Planning and Development, Wajiha Akram, addressed the ceremony as the guest of honor.

She remarked, "Development does not come from wealth but from raising children to become responsible citizens."

Wajiha Akram assured that she would stand shoulder to shoulder with AIOU and other partner organizations in this nation-building endeavor.

During the event, a signing ceremony was also held between AIOU and the National Counter-Terrorism Authority (NACTA) to collaborate on efforts to promote peace in the country.

On behalf of the university, the agreement was signed by the Director of the Department of International Affairs, Dr. Zahid Majeed, while NACTA was represented by its Director General, Dr. Khalid Chauhan.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Khalid Chauhan highlighted their focus on human development.

He mentioned that creating awareness among the new generation to counter extremist ideologies and mindsets faced challenges like globalization and social media.

Senior Professor of AIOU’s Faculty of Science, Dr. Irshad Ahmed Arshad, stated, "AIOU has always been at the forefront of advancing the educational landscape."

He shared, "The master trainers of this workshop have been equipped with essential skills to train children effectively."

Dr. Muhammad Athar Hussain noted that the workshop comprised a total of 24 sessions, with six sessions conducted daily.

A total of 75 master trainers were trained, who will now work within the community to promote harmony, brotherhood, and love.

At the conclusion of the ceremony, certificates were distributed among the master trainers of the workshop.