Open Menu

Four-day PCR Training For S.Asian Medical Entomologists Concludes

Faizan Hashmi Published June 02, 2024 | 06:40 PM

Four-day PCR training for S.Asian medical entomologists concludes

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2024) Under the auspices of the Directorate of Malaria Control, National Health Services and with financial support from the Malaria Consortium South Asia and the Asian Pacific Malaria Elimination Network (APMEN), a four-day PCR training session for South Asian medical entomologists was successfully concluded at Arid University, Rawalpindi, said an official handout issued here Sunday.

The training session saw participation from medical entomologists from all four provinces of Pakistan, as well as officials from Afghanistan, Indonesia and Bangladesh. During the training, the participants were extensively taught and observed molecular identification techniques, which will facilitate the diagnosis of Vector-borne diseases such as malaria and dengue.

From Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, six medical entomologists were selected for this training including Dr Aafia Zaib Khan from Batagram, Ehsanullah Gauri from Shangla, Rabia from Malakand, Shadab Begum from Mardan, Adil and Asma from Bannu.

The participants from the Vector Control Program in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa expressed that this was their first time receiving international-standard training based on modern methodologies, which will benefit the program significantly.

They emphasized that such training was crucial for the prevention of Vector-borne diseases. Additionally, they highlighted the need for enhancing the skills and training of medical entomologists on new techniques and modern technologies, urging relevant donors working in health to focus on this area to keep up with advancements in time and technology.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Bannu Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dengue Technology Bangladesh Mardan Rawalpindi Indonesia Batagram Malakand Shangla Sunday All From Asia

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 June 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 June 2024

10 hours ago
 Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi v ..

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi visits Wagah Border

19 hours ago
 SC rules live-streaming of NAB Amendments case ris ..

SC rules live-streaming of NAB Amendments case risks political misuse

19 hours ago
 Polio eradication from country top priority: ADC

Polio eradication from country top priority: ADC

19 hours ago
 CM Bugti gives Rs one million as compensation for ..

CM Bugti gives Rs one million as compensation for Rashid Masih family

19 hours ago
Tax collection up by 30%, inflation to decrease fu ..

Tax collection up by 30%, inflation to decrease further: Musadik Malik

19 hours ago
 Indonesian envoy shares strategies for pluralism a ..

Indonesian envoy shares strategies for pluralism at ‘Jamia Dar-ul-Uloom Haqqan ..

19 hours ago
 PM congratulates first Christian female brigadier ..

PM congratulates first Christian female brigadier in Army Medical Corps

19 hours ago
 Blome lauds remarkable achievements of alumni, stu ..

Blome lauds remarkable achievements of alumni, students, teachers

19 hours ago
 NEPRA determines quarterly tariff adjustment for 3 ..

NEPRA determines quarterly tariff adjustment for 3rd quarter: Awais

19 hours ago
 Convict sentenced to 9 years in prison for drug pe ..

Convict sentenced to 9 years in prison for drug peddling

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan