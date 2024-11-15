Four-Day Provincial Workshop on Multi-Hazard Risk Assessment,Profiling concludes

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2024) A four-day provincial workshop titled "Multi-Hazard Risk Assessment and Profiling" concluded successfully in Peshawar.

Organized by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Department in collaboration with the National Institute of Health (NIH), the workshop brought together key stakeholders from various sectors to identify and prioritize potential risks resulting from natural and human-induced hazards.

The closing ceremony was graced by Director General of Health Services, Dr Muhammad Saleem, as the chief guest, alongside Additional Director General Dr Shahid Younis and officials from the Public Health Section.

Participants included representatives from health, home and tribal affairs, finance, agriculture, Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), Rescue 1122, livestock and dairy development, information and public relations, KP food Authority, Environmental Protection Agency, Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP), local government, Bureau of Statistics, and border management. International organizations such as WHO, UKHSA, and Fleming Fund-DAI were also represented.

During the workshop, participants collaborated to assess and prioritize risks arising from biological, natural, chemical, and technological hazards.

Three specialized working groups were formed to develop hazard profiles, which were presented on the final day.

The findings will contribute to a comprehensive report that will be submitted to the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for future planning and decision-making.

Speaking on the occasion, DG Health Dr Muhammad Saleem highlighted the importance of multi-hazard risk assessments in enabling the health department and other stakeholders to prepare effectively for potential challenges over the next two years.

He emphasized that the workshop's insights will strengthen interdepartmental collaboration and informed decision-making.

Certificates of participation were distributed among attendees during the closing ceremony.

The workshop’s outcomes, including detailed recommendations and risk profiles, will aid the provincial government in building a robust and proactive approach to disaster management.

The Health Department expressed gratitude to NIH, WHO, UKHSA, and other partners for their support in organizing this critical workshop. The results will play a pivotal role in enhancing preparedness and resilience across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.