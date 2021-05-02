UrduPoint.com
Four-day Rain Spell Likely From Wednesday: PMD

Sun 02nd May 2021 | 08:00 PM

Four-day rain spell likely from Wednesday: PMD

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2021 ) :Spokesman Pakistan Meteorological Department Dr Khalid Malik on Sunday said a four-day rain spell is likely to occur at Upper Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir from Wednesday.

Talking to APP, he said it would likely to grip the upper Punjab Punjab including Gujranwala Sargodha Mianwali , Lahore, Khaber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir which would turn weather pleasant.

He forecast that weather would likely to be pleasant during the last 'Ashra' of Ramadan.

