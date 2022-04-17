Four-day rain-wind-thunderstorm with hail storm predicted in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2022 ) :Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) Sunday predicted dust-wind-thunderstorms and rain associated with isolated heavy rainfall and hailstorm in northern parts of the province from evening of Monday April 18 to Thursday April 21.

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has dispatched an alert to all Deputy Commissioners in the province.

Thunderstorm and rain associated with windstorm is expected at scattered places in Chitral, Dir, Malakand, Buner, Swat, Shangla, Kohistan, Torghar, Battagram, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Swabi, Mardan, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Orakzai, Kurram and Hangu districts while at isolated places in Peshawar, Nowshera, Charsadda, Kohat, North and South Waziristan districts on Wednesday Thursday.

Wind and dust storm may cause damages to vulnerable structures especially in Peshawar and other cities of the province and power disruption in some cities on the evening and night of Monday and Tuesday.

Wind and hailstorm may cause damage to standing crops and orchards in the province on evening and night of Monday and Tuesday.

PDMA appealed to take all precautionary measures in order to avoid and minimize human losses and any damages to property.

In case of any untoward incident people should contact PDMA helpline on 1700 round the clock.