Four Day Research Workshop Starts At AIOU

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 01, 2022 | 06:10 PM

Four day research workshop starts at AIOU

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2022 ) :A four-day research workshop has started at Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU).

Additional Secretary, Federal Ministry of Education and Professional Training Waseem Ajmal Chaudhary presided over the opening session.

This GPE-KIX funded project is working with the aim of promoting equitable and inclusive education.

Pakistan (Allama Iqbal Open University), Nepal (Kathmandu University) and Afghanistan (Canadian Women for Women in Afghanistan) are participating in this workshop being organized in collaboration with GPE-KIX.

Additional Secretary, Federal Ministry of Education and Professional Training Waseem Ajmal Chaudhary said that the ministry is already looking at the education policy very closely. We must take preemptive measures in advance to deal with equity and inclusive education, out-of-school children or situations like disasters or epidemics.

AIOU has continued educational activities through distance learning education system and the use of technology, which is a commendable initiative.

If we talk about out-of-school children, there are about 54 thousand Afghan refugees in Islamabad alone and these projects will be a ray of hope for such children.

Vice-Chancellor AIOU, Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood said that this workshop should be used to devise a strategy to include out-of-school children, women, disabled and marginalized people in the education net across the country, especially in remote and underdeveloped areas.

He said that the four tv channels being established with the cooperation of the Federal Ministry of Education AIOU will be an important milestone in the promotion of education Prof. Dr. Freda Wolfenden, Ms. Elena Noacco and project team members of Pakistan and Afghanistan participated in the event. Project Lead, Prof. Dr. Zia Ul-Qayyum, Research Specialist, Prof. Dr. Nasir Mehmood and Project Coordinator Dr. Zahid Majeed also participated.

