Four-day sports competition "Ab Khelega Hyderabad" to Begin on Allama Iqbal Day

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) Under the special directives of the provincial minister for sports and youth affairs Muhammad Bux Mahar and Secretary Abdul Aleem Lashari, a four-day sports competition titled "Ab Khelega Hyderabad" will be held to mark Allama Iqbal Day under the supervision of District Sports Officer Hyderabad Maryam Keerio.

According to a statement issued by the sports department here on Thursday, the event will take place at the Public school Hyderabad’s sports field from November 23 to November 26, 2024.

During the event arm wrestling, archery, football, karate, squash, tennis and tug-of-war competitions will be held, where entry will be free for all.