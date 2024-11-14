Four-day Sports Competition "Ab Khelega Hyderabad" To Begin On Allama Iqbal Day
Umer Jamshaid Published November 14, 2024 | 01:00 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) Under the special directives of the provincial minister for sports and youth affairs Muhammad Bux Mahar and Secretary Abdul Aleem Lashari, a four-day sports competition titled "Ab Khelega Hyderabad" will be held to mark Allama Iqbal Day under the supervision of District Sports Officer Hyderabad Maryam Keerio.
According to a statement issued by the sports department here on Thursday, the event will take place at the Public school Hyderabad’s sports field from November 23 to November 26, 2024.
During the event arm wrestling, archery, football, karate, squash, tennis and tug-of-war competitions will be held, where entry will be free for all.
Recent Stories
Massive Crowds Flock to Sharjah Book Fair 2024 for Books, Authors, and Publisher ..
Poetry and Passion Shine at Sharjah Book Fair with Khalid Masood Khan & Ahmed Sa ..
Sharjah International Book Fair Showcases Shah Waliullah’s 18th-Century Insigh ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 November 2024
NDMA hosts critical panel discussion on gender-based violence, sexual health at ..
Ahsan urges PTI to avoid halting economic progress through public meeting
McIlroy aims for glory on happy hunting ground in Dubai
Markets stall, inflation and bitcoin rise amid Trump fears
No one allowed disrupting law and order under pretense of protest: Advisor
US vows 'firm' response to N.Korea deployment in Ukraine conflict
Plan of Action chalked out for reducing HIV/AIDS prevalence in KP
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Guru Nanak university to remain closed on Guru's 555th birth anniversary1 minute ago
-
Govt won't tolerate unconstitutional actions, Rana Sanaullah says1 minute ago
-
Suicide attack on Charadda police, no casualty reported11 minutes ago
-
Bilawal Bhutto pays tribute to Jehangir Badar on death anniversary11 minutes ago
-
Husband kills wife over domestic issues11 minutes ago
-
Two children killed in N. Waziristan house blast11 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers over 41 kg drugs in six operations21 minutes ago
-
KP govt fully alert to deal with smog: Saif31 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi assures support to establish cherat cement unit in DI Khan51 minutes ago
-
14 Buried, search for 11 missing persons continues in Astor51 minutes ago
-
Bid to smuggle narcotics foiled; 73kg of hashish recovered1 hour ago
-
Health minister unveils plan to boost medication supply for smog-affected citizens1 hour ago