Four-day Thar Jeep Rally 2025 Kicks Off In Nagarparkar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 11, 2025 | 04:50 PM

Four-day Thar jeep rally 2025 kicks off in Nagarparkar

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2025) The Sindh Government’s Department of sports and Youth Affairs has officially launched the four-day Thar Jeep Rally 2025 in Nagarparkar.

The event began on April 10 and will continue until April 13.

On the first day, a total of 65 vehicles qualified and were registered for the rally. The opening ceremony was followed by a music concert, in which famous singers Rajab Faqir, Nazakat Faqir, Mai Dai and other local artists performed their art and made the atmosphere pleasant.

On April 11, the second day of the rally, a 2-kilometer qualifying round took place with participation from all 65 vehicles.

The main race will cover a total distance of 100 kilometers. The closing ceremony is scheduled for April 13, during which prizes will be distributed among the winners.

Sindh Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Muhammad Bux Mahar will attend the closing ceremony as the chief guest. The event will also be attended by provincial ministers, MNAs, MPAs, Secretary of Sports and Youth Affairs Sindh Abdul Aleem Lashari, Deputy Commissioner Tharparkar Abdul Haleem Jagirani, Director Sports Sindh Asad Ishaq, SSP Tharparkar Adil Memon, Additional Deputy Commissioner-II Tharparkar Fareed Hanif and other officials.

