Four-day Thar Jeep Rally 2025 Kicks Off In Nagarparkar
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 11, 2025 | 04:50 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2025) The Sindh Government’s Department of sports and Youth Affairs has officially launched the four-day Thar Jeep Rally 2025 in Nagarparkar.
The event began on April 10 and will continue until April 13.
On the first day, a total of 65 vehicles qualified and were registered for the rally. The opening ceremony was followed by a music concert, in which famous singers Rajab Faqir, Nazakat Faqir, Mai Dai and other local artists performed their art and made the atmosphere pleasant.
On April 11, the second day of the rally, a 2-kilometer qualifying round took place with participation from all 65 vehicles.
The main race will cover a total distance of 100 kilometers. The closing ceremony is scheduled for April 13, during which prizes will be distributed among the winners.
Sindh Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Muhammad Bux Mahar will attend the closing ceremony as the chief guest. The event will also be attended by provincial ministers, MNAs, MPAs, Secretary of Sports and Youth Affairs Sindh Abdul Aleem Lashari, Deputy Commissioner Tharparkar Abdul Haleem Jagirani, Director Sports Sindh Asad Ishaq, SSP Tharparkar Adil Memon, Additional Deputy Commissioner-II Tharparkar Fareed Hanif and other officials.
Recent Stories
Islamabad United outclass Lahore Qalandars in PSL 10 opening match
Fujairah International Airport, IndiGo launch daily flights to Mumbai, Kannur, s ..
UAE, US to deepen strategic partnerships as Energy Secretary concludes visit
Abu Dhabi Customs wins first place in Global Customs Innovation Award
LDA governing body approves construction of six major structure plan roads in La ..
HBL PSL 10 officially starts with spectacular ceremony in Rawalpindi
Nahyan bin Mubarak attends UAE-Ireland celebration marking 50 years of diplomati ..
Hamdan bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety ..
Aid ban in Gaza hinders hospital operations: WHO
Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi issues resolution prohibiting drilling of groundw ..
Ministry of Economy signs MoU with SGS Gulf Limited to enhance quality control o ..
Dozens martyred, injured in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Senate Standing Committee on Housing & Works meeting held2 hours ago
-
Mirpurkhas admin pushes for affordable flour prices2 hours ago
-
TBH, CSJ hold seminar examining school textbooks content in Pakistan2 hours ago
-
Sindh Govt announces Public-Private Partnership for Fertilizer Production from Thar Coal2 hours ago
-
Russian ambassador honors Pakistani lawmaker Sahar Kamran for strengthening bilateral ties2 hours ago
-
PM Shehbaz concludes two-day visit to Belarus2 hours ago
-
CM Maryam reaches Turkiye to attend Antalya Diplomacy Forum 20252 hours ago
-
Efforts expedited for monsoon flood arrangements in Faisalabad2 hours ago
-
SUPARCO commemorates International Day of Human Spaceflight3 hours ago
-
Sindh IG Prisons visits family of deceased lady police constable, announces relief package3 hours ago
-
Overseas Convention aims to strengthen ties with Diaspora: Ch Salik3 hours ago
-
Justice Najafi nominated for appointment as Judge SCP3 hours ago