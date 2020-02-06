UrduPoint.com
Four-day Training On Peace, Tolerance Held At Shah Abdul Latif University

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 06th February 2020 | 03:48 PM

Four-day training on peace, tolerance held at Shah Abdul Latif University

A four-day Training on Peace and Tolerance for Students groups was held at Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Khairpur, jointly organized by Bhittai Social Watch and Advocacy (BSWA) and SALU, on Thursday

The students of departments of urdu, Public Administration, Pakistan Studies, Geography, Media and Communication Studies, Sindhi, Institute of Commerce and Institute of English Language & Literature attended the training session.

The students of departments of urdu, Public Administration, Pakistan Studies, Geography, Media and Communication Studies, Sindhi, Institute of Commerce and Institute of English Language & Literature attended the training session.

The training consists on the modules includes understanding of tolerance, interfaith harmony and its importance for co-existence, conflict resolution, peace building and role of students in conflict resolution.

A social activist from Islamabad, Muhammad Uris Umrani, was the moderated and master trainer. Pro-Vice Chancellor, Professor Dr.

Muhammad Yousuf Khushk was the chief guest of the concluding ceremony.

He appreciated the patience of students in their learning for the essence of peace and its preaching.

Chairman, department of Media and Communication Studies, Prof Dr Taj Muhammad Lashari shed light on the role of local peace because peace promotes the essence of tolerance and brotherhood.

We can promote international peace with the help of local peace and stability. It is high time that the message of peace may be disseminated at large.

Earlier he briefed the aims and objectives of the training. Director Finance, Nisar Ahmed Noonari also spoke on this occasion, he said the role of students is vital in the peace building.

At the end, the certificates, shirts and bags were distributed among the participants of the training.

