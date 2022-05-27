Four-day training workshop on ICU management concluded

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2022 ) :The four-day training workshop on Intensive Care Unit (ICU) management organized by Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Hospital Quetta in collaboration of Balochistan Department of Health COVID-19 Response and Natural Disaster Program Balochistan was concluded here Friday.

Premedical staffs of respective districts of Balochistan including Mastung, Kohlu, Awaran, Mushakhel, Kharan and Surab attended the four-day training.

The training program was held in the supervision of Dr. Tariq Marree, Dr.

Shanza Urooj and Dr. Sweetha while the focal person Dr. Ghulam Abbas and Deputy Director Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Hospital Quetta Dr. Munir Jamal Gachki supervised the administrative affairs.

According to the spokesperson of Balochistan Health Department, during the training, the participants were informed about the care, research, teaching and work environment of the patients and about the full implementation of ICU protocol.

Later, certificates were distributed among the participants at the conclusion of training.