UrduPoint.com

Four-day Winter Bazeecha Workshop Start Tomorrow

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 02, 2022 | 12:20 PM

Four-day winter Bazeecha workshop start tomorrow

ISLAMABAD, Jan 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2022 ) :Four-day kids winter Bazeecha workshop will be held at Hunerkada College of Visual and Performing Arts from January 3-6.

Amina Shah, director of Hunerkada, said Bazeecha workshop was made a permanent feature and continue throughout the year given the interest and enthusiasm of children and parents.

She said that most of the teachers were below the age of 20.

''Hunerkada is one of the oldest art institute that offers degree and short-term courses in Fine Arts and Design, and it has produced over 300 graduates in last decade,she said.'' It has also trained more than 3,000 young enthusiasts in its short courses,she added.

\778

Related Topics

Fine Young January From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 January 2022

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 2nd January 2022

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 2nd January 2022

4 hours ago
 Football: English Premier League results

Football: English Premier League results

12 hours ago
 Football: English Premier League table

Football: English Premier League table

12 hours ago
 Security Forces Kill 6 Insurgents in Iran's Southe ..

Security Forces Kill 6 Insurgents in Iran's Southeast

12 hours ago
 Balochistan reports 6 more positive for coronaviru ..

Balochistan reports 6 more positive for coronavirus

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.