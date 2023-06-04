UrduPoint.com

Four-day Youth Leadership Summer Camp Held On Environmental Issues

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 04, 2023 | 02:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2023 ) :A four-day 'Youth Leadership Summer Camp 2023' was held at Youth Hostel Batakundi.

The camp was organised by the Directorate of Youth Affairs, Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, in collaboration with Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Woman University Peshawar to create awareness among youth about environmental issues, said official sources.

The students of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Woman University and its affiliated colleges accompanied by their teachers visited Batakundi Youth Hostel.

"The aim of this Leadership Summer Camp was to bring awareness among the youth regarding environmental issues, climate change and their responsibility to protect it from harm," he said.

Activities like poster designing and presentations, cultural music, photography competitions, poetical verses competitions and other recreational activities were part of the four-day recreational visit.

The summer camp has various activities for the youth including sessions on women's employment, bringing green literature on canvas, the importance of women in leadership roles, poster presentations and awareness stickers on climate change.

The participants also distributed the messages and models in the local communities in Naran and Batakundi.

Students also got a chance for extracurricular activities like talent hunt, hiking, swot analysis, poetry competition, singing and canvas painting nature.

Director Youth Affairs, Irfan Ali Khan and Deputy Director Youth Affairs Uzma Mukaram were also present on the occasion.

Dr Hamida Bibi, in charge Department of History and Pakistan Studies and Tashfeen Zia Deputy Registrar Affiliation and Monitoring section, organizers from Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Woman University Peshawar thanked the entire team of Directorate of Youth Affairs for hosting and providing exposure to the students of the University and affiliated colleges.

The event concluded with the distribution of certificates and shields among the participants and the organizing team.

