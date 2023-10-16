Four Days Digital Art Festival concludes

The first Four Days Lahore Digital Art Festival concluded, having successfully welcomed a staggering 25,000 plus visitors across its 9 venues

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2023) The first Four Days Lahore Digital Art Festival concluded, having successfully welcomed a staggering 25,000 plus visitors across its 9 venues.

Over the span of four days, art enthusiasts from various walks of life, ranging from children and young artists to families and the general public, experienced the marvels of digital art firsthand.

Celebrating the convergence of technology and art, the festival showcased the creative prowess of 74 artists from 14 nations, amplifying the universality of the art form. Its ripple effect was felt online as well, with a commendable 1.5 million interactions.

The audience, especially the younger attendees, was particularly enchanted by the interactive digital installations.

Amara, a university student, recounted her experience at Aangun, "We saw a work of a German Artist, Anton. When we touched metal balls, they drew energy from us to produce music and made great artworks on the screen. It was really good experience".

Reflecting on the festival's success, curator Najam Ul Assar commented, "It's heartening to see the enthusiastic response from both the local community and international artists. We are optimistic about the festival becoming a cornerstone for Lahore's arts sector in the years to come."

The festival's impact has spurred interest from numerous quarters. Four renowned universities, both public and private, from Lahore have expressed keenness to host the forthcoming edition.

Additionally, the Punjab Arts Council has shown interest in expanding this cultural fiesta to other regions of the Punjab province, leveraging its existing infrastructure.

Syed Bilal Haider (PAS) Executive Director Punjab Council of the Arts appreciated the innovative festival and said that "I am immensely pleased to have visited the Digital Arts Festival in Lahore to see that such a necessary technological transformation in the discipline of Arts has successfully been undertaken, in the Punjab. It has been manifested in the art work, as showcased in the Digital Art Festival, Lahore. The DAF team has set the ball rolling and pioneered which was utmost needed. Hence, they merit our deep appreciation and strategic support in the days to come."

Umair Mushtaq, the Head of Production, looking back at the journey, shared, "Organizing this festival has been a rewarding experience. Witnessing the audience's reception to avant-garde digital art pieces, many of which were introduced to the local populace for the first time, has been truly gratifying. It's all about nurturing an appreciation for an art form that's continually evolving on the global stage."

This year, the Festival was supported by EUNIC (EU National Institutes of Culture) Cluster Fund, to produce an ambitious program of activities including a research report, an international conference. The project is also supported by EUNIC Cluster – Pakistan members, including Austria, France, Germany, Italy and the Italian Agency for Development Cooperation (AICS), the Czech Republic, Germany and the Goethe Institute, as well as the Delegation of the European Union.