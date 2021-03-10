UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Four Days Inter Provincial Cooking Competition In KP From March 16

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 10th March 2021 | 05:14 PM

Four days inter provincial cooking competition in KP from March 16

A four days inter provincial cooking competition in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is going to start from March 16 to 19 next at provincial metropolis (Peshawar)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ) :A four days inter provincial cooking competition in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is going to start from March 16 to 19 next at provincial metropolis (Peshawar).

According to a press statement issued here on Wednesday by Tourism Department, people having culinary skills from across the province will come together at Peshawar and cook their special dishes.

Main objective of the event is to provide a platform for highlighting best talent among youth of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Individuals from all parts of the province between the age limit starting from 14 to 29 can participate, interact and cook during the competition, adds the statement.

One Chef and one Sous Chef/Helper will be selected in each team. While prizes, certificates will be distributed among winners.

The competition will be held at Peshawar Services Club and prize distribution ceremony be held on last day of the event.

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa March Event All From Best

Recent Stories

42,650 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

1 minute ago

First Board chairpersons to meet PCB on Saturday

12 minutes ago

NdcTech & PTCL collaborate to offer Banking Servic ..

16 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs virtual meeting of Educa ..

31 minutes ago

Universities asked to utilize public funds stringe ..

17 seconds ago

Rapid development in agriculture field possible th ..

22 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.