Four days inter provincial cooking competition in KP from March 16

A four days inter provincial cooking competition in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is going to start from March 16 to 19 next at provincial metropolis (Peshawar)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ) :A four days inter provincial cooking competition in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is going to start from March 16 to 19 next at provincial metropolis (Peshawar).

According to a press statement issued here on Wednesday by Tourism Department, people having culinary skills from across the province will come together at Peshawar and cook their special dishes.

Main objective of the event is to provide a platform for highlighting best talent among youth of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Individuals from all parts of the province between the age limit starting from 14 to 29 can participate, interact and cook during the competition, adds the statement.

One Chef and one Sous Chef/Helper will be selected in each team. While prizes, certificates will be distributed among winners.

The competition will be held at Peshawar Services Club and prize distribution ceremony be held on last day of the event.