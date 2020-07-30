UrduPoint.com
Four Days Polio Vaccination Drive To Start In Kohat From August 17

Thu 30th July 2020

The the four-day polio vaccination drive would start in the district from August 17 to 21, during the anti-polio drive 147791 children under the age of five would be vaccinated against the crippling disease

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2020 ) :The the four-day polio vaccination drive would start in the district from August 17 to 21, during the anti-polio drive 147791 children under the age of five would be vaccinated against the crippling disease.

It was informed in a meeting of District Polio Eradication Committee held here on Thursday and presided over by Additional Deputy Commissioner Bashir Ahmed. Officials of health department, police, education, WHO representatives and line departments also attended the meeting.

The meeting discussed the polio eradication measures and said that during upcoming vaccination drive 822 mobile and 80 fixed teams would participate.

The meeting finalized pre and post vaccination activities and availability of necessary items for administering the polio drops.

Speaking on the occasion ADC Bashir Ahmed directed the polio teams and health workers to strictly follows COVID-19 SOPs during the vaccination drive.

