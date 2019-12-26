Four days to over deadline, Two KP ministers among 31 MPAs yet to submit assets details

As many as 31 members KP Assembly, including two ministers, didn't submit their assets details to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), despite the ECP given deadline is going to end on December 31, sources said on Thursday

According to details, if the members didn't submit assets details, their membership will be suspended till January 15. It is to mention here that despite issuance of notices by ECP to the members, no one responded the notices.According to ECP, 72 out of a total 342 members national assembly, 84 out of 371 in Punjab, 36 out of 165 in Sindh and 64 out of 65 members Balochistan assembly didn't share details of their with the ECP yet.

Those who didn't meet the deadline will be given deadline until January 15; however, their membership will remain suspended during that period.The ECP will release details of the members national and all four provincial assemblies on December 31 who have been failed to share their assets details the elections authority.The ECP will also initiate action against those who have been submitted wrong assets details.

Notices were being issued to the members.