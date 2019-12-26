UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Four Days To Over Deadline, Two KP Ministers Among 31 MPAs Yet To Submit Assets Details

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 26th December 2019 | 08:48 PM

Four days to over deadline, Two KP ministers among 31 MPAs yet to submit assets details

As many as 31 members KP Assembly, including two ministers, didn't submit their assets details to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), despite the ECP given deadline is going to end on December 31, sources said on Thursday

Peshawar (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 26th December, 2019) As many as 31 members KP Assembly, including two ministers, didn't submit their assets details to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), despite the ECP given deadline is going to end on December 31, sources said on Thursday.

According to details, if the members didn't submit assets details, their membership will be suspended till January 15. It is to mention here that despite issuance of notices by ECP to the members, no one responded the notices.According to ECP, 72 out of a total 342 members national assembly, 84 out of 371 in Punjab, 36 out of 165 in Sindh and 64 out of 65 members Balochistan assembly didn't share details of their with the ECP yet.

Those who didn't meet the deadline will be given deadline until January 15; however, their membership will remain suspended during that period.The ECP will release details of the members national and all four provincial assemblies on December 31 who have been failed to share their assets details the elections authority.The ECP will also initiate action against those who have been submitted wrong assets details.

Notices were being issued to the members.

Related Topics

Assembly Sindh Pakistan National Assembly Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Election Commission Of Pakistan January December All Share

Recent Stories

Minister of Climate Change and Environment inaugur ..

19 minutes ago

UN delegation praises UAE’s efforts to protect, ..

20 minutes ago

Cold, Dry weather forecast, dense fog likely to pr ..

1 minute ago

25 vehicles of token tax defaulters impounded in R ..

1 minute ago

Leading spiritual, political figure Syed Mohammad ..

1 minute ago

Almost 40% of Ukrainians Expect Economy Get Better ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.