Four DCs Reshuffled

Wed 28th August 2019 | 10:26 PM

Four DCs reshuffled

The provincial government on Wednesday reshuffled four Deputy Commissioners including Dir Lower, Dir Upper, Shangla and Aurakzai districts and have been asked to report Establishment Division

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2019 ) :The provincial government on Wednesday reshuffled four Deputy Commissioners including Dir Lower, Dir Upper, Shangla and Aurakzai districts and have been asked to report Establishment Division.

The newly posted Deputy Commissioners are Saadat Hussain in Lower Dir, Khalid Iqbal in Dir Upper, Imran Hussan in Shangla and Wasil Khan in Aurakzai district.

Similarly the outgoing DCs of these districts including Shaukat Ali Khan Yusafzai, Fayaz Khan, Abdul Hameed and Khalid Iqbal were asked to report the Establishment Division.

