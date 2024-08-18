Open Menu

Four Dead, 1,016 Injured In Punjab Road Accidents

Muhammad Irfan Published August 18, 2024 | 05:20 PM

Four dead, 1,016 injured in Punjab road accidents

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2024) Four persons were killed and 1,016 others injured in 986 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

As many as 404 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 612 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by the rescue medical teams.

The analysis showed that 610 drivers, 41 underage drivers, 90 pedestrians and 320 passengers were among the victims of road accidents. The statistics show that 225 accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 219 people, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by Faisalabad with 75 accidents and 79 victims, and at third Multan with 46 accidents and 44 victims.

According to the data, 897 motorbikes, 47 auto-rickshaws, 90 motorcars, 21 vans, 12 passenger buses, 21 trucks and 80 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road accidents.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Injured Faisalabad Punjab Vehicles Road SITE Top

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 August 2024

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 August 2024

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 August 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 August 2024

1 day ago
 Punjab Police prioritizes business community's con ..

Punjab Police prioritizes business community's concerns to boost economy; AIG

1 day ago
 CTO Rawalpindi conducts surprise visit to Murree

CTO Rawalpindi conducts surprise visit to Murree

1 day ago
IRSA releases 439,500 cusecs water

IRSA releases 439,500 cusecs water

1 day ago
 DPO Rahim Yar Khan holds open court

DPO Rahim Yar Khan holds open court

1 day ago
 AJK gears up for 5-Day polio eradication drive

AJK gears up for 5-Day polio eradication drive

1 day ago
 DC inaugurates two water supply projects in Arifwa ..

DC inaugurates two water supply projects in Arifwala

1 day ago
 Fear grips east DR Congo as displaced await mpox v ..

Fear grips east DR Congo as displaced await mpox vaccine

1 day ago
 Nawaz, Shehbaz praised Maryam for her excellent pe ..

Nawaz, Shehbaz praised Maryam for her excellent performance: Azma

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan