Four Dead, 1,016 Injured In Punjab Road Accidents
Muhammad Irfan Published August 18, 2024 | 05:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2024) Four persons were killed and 1,016 others injured in 986 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours.
As many as 404 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 612 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by the rescue medical teams.
The analysis showed that 610 drivers, 41 underage drivers, 90 pedestrians and 320 passengers were among the victims of road accidents. The statistics show that 225 accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 219 people, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by Faisalabad with 75 accidents and 79 victims, and at third Multan with 46 accidents and 44 victims.
According to the data, 897 motorbikes, 47 auto-rickshaws, 90 motorcars, 21 vans, 12 passenger buses, 21 trucks and 80 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road accidents.
