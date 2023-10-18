Four dead, 1018 injured in Punjab road accidents

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2023) At least four persons were killed and 1081 injured in 975 road accidents in all 37 districts of Punjab

during the last 24 hours.

Of whom, 490 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 528 people with

minor injuries were treated on the spot by Rescue Medical Teams.

Analysis shows that 510 drivers, 30 underage drivers, 139 pedestrians, and 373 passengers were

among the victims of road crashes.

Statistics show that 223 road accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 231 people placing

the Provincial Capital at the top of list followed by 76 in Faisalabad with 75 victims and at third Multan

with 67 road accidents and 64 victims.

According to the data, 812 motorbikes, 58 auto-rickshaws, 89 motorcars, 23 vans, 10 buses, 16 trucks

and 114 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in road accidents.