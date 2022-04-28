UrduPoint.com

Four Dead, 1,087 Injured In 1,031 Accidents In Punjab

Published April 28, 2022

Four dead, 1,087 injured in 1,031 accidents in Punjab

At least four people were killed and 1,087 injured in 1031 accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2022 ) :At least four people were killed and 1,087 injured in 1031 accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

According to the Rescue 1122, 536 drivers, 31 underage drivers, 110 pedestrians, and 445 passengers were among victims of the road traffic crashes.

The statistics show that 271 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 280 people placing the provincial capital top of the list followed by 81 Multan in with 84 victims and third Faisalabad with 79 accidents and 81 victims.

According to data, 932 motorcycles, 94 rickshaws, 114 cars, 25 vans, eight buses, 30 trucksand 85 other vehicles besides slow-moving carts were involved in the accidents.

