Four Dead, 1,105 Injured In Punjab Road Accidents

Muhammad Irfan Published January 26, 2023 | 05:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2023 ) :At least four persons were killed and 1,105 others injured in 1,059 road traffic crashes (RTCs) in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

As many as 551 seriously injured people were shifted to different hospitals while 554 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by the rescue medical teams.

The data analysis showed that 565 drivers, 44 underage drivers, 126 pedestrians and 418 passengers were among the victims of the road accidents. The statistics showed that 252 accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 262 persons, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by 95 in Faisalabad with 94 victims, and at third Multan with 79 accidents and 80 victims.

According to the data, 930 motorbikes, 74 auto-rickshaws, 122 motorcars, 28 vans, 12 passenger buses, 11 trucks and 96 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road traffic accidents.

