Four Dead, 1,355 Injured In Punjab Road Accidents

Umer Jamshaid Published October 28, 2023 | 07:19 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2023) At least four people were killed and 1,355 others injured in 1,241 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

As many as 702 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 653 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by the Rescue medical teams.

The data analysis showed that 637 drivers, 44 underage drivers, 151 pedestrians and 571 passengers were among the victims of road accidents.

The statistics show that 289 accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 289 persons, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by 86 in Faisalabad with 97 victims, and at third Multan with 81 road accidents and 86 victims.

According to the data, 1,066 motorbikes, 81 auto-rickshaws, 137 motorcars, 37 vans, seven passenger buses, 16 trucks and 113 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road accidents.

