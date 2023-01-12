Four dead, 873 injured in 854 RTCs in Punjab

UrduPoint.com

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2023 ) :At least four people were killed while 873 others sustained injuries in 854 road traffic crashes (RTCs) in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Out of this, 422 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 451 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by rescue medical teams said a spokesperson for Rescue 1122 on Thursday.

Further, the analysis showed that 444 drivers, 28 underage drivers,103 pedestrians and 330 passengers were among the victims of these road accidents.

The statistics showed that 238 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 240 people placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 65 in Faisalabad with 63 victims and at third Multan with 61 RTCs and 62 victims.

According to the data 708 motorbikes, 60 auto-rickshaws, 93 motorcars, 27 vans, 10 passenger buses, 16 trucks and 78 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in these accidents.

