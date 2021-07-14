Four dead, 950 injured in 893 road accidents in Punjab

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2021 ) :Four people were killed while 950 injured in 893 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Of whom, 551 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals, whereas, 399 minor injured were treated on the spot by Rescue medical teams.

As many as 463 drivers, 36 underage drivers, 85 pedestrians, and 433 passengers were among the victims of road traffic accidents.

Statistics showed that 240 road accidents were reported in Lahore with 247 affected people placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 63 in Multan with 65 victims and at third Faisalabad with 61 road accidents and 63 victims.

According to the data, 785 motorbikes, 109 auto-rickshaws, 69 motorcars, 26 vans, 4 buses,29 trucks, 117 other vehicles and slow moving carts, caused the road accidents.