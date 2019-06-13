Four dead, 958 injured in road traffic crashes in Punjab

The Punjab Emergency Service Rescue 1122 provided services to victims of 856 road accidents across the province during the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2019 ) :The Punjab Emergency Service Rescue 1122 provided services to victims of 856 road accidents across the province during the last 24 hours.

According to data provided by the PES here on Thursday, four persons were killed and 856 others injured in the accidents. As many as 564 seriously injured persons were shifted to different hospitals while 394 with minor injuries were provided treatment at the incident site by the rescue medical teams.

Further analysis showed that 347 drivers, 14 underage drivers, 134 pedestrians and 481 passengers were among the victims of these road traffic crashes.

The statistics show that 202 RTCs were reported in Lahore which affected 204 persons placing the Provincial Capital at top of the list followed by 74 in Faisalabad with 86 victims and at third Gujranwala with 59 RTCs and 62 victims.

According to the data 684 motorbikes, 128 auto rickshaws, 93 motorcars,55 vans, 16 passenger buses, 22 trucks and 120 other types of auto vehicles and slow moving carts were involved in these road traffic accidents.