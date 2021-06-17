Four dead, 972 injured in 877 accidents in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2021 ) :At least four people were killed and 972 injured in 877 accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

According to the Rescue 1122, 409 drivers, 26 underage drivers, 166 pedestrians and 401 passengers were among the victims of the accidents.

The statistics showed that 243 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 266 people placing the provincial capital top of the list followed by 65 in Multan with 67 victims and third Faisalabad with 61 accidents and 66 victims.

According to the data, 787 motorcycles, 120 rickshaws, 84 cars, 37 vans, four buses,22 trucks and 103 other vehicles besides slow-moving carts were involved in the accidents.