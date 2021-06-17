UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Four Dead, 972 Injured In 877 Accidents In Punjab

Sumaira FH 22 minutes ago Thu 17th June 2021 | 05:00 PM

Four dead, 972 injured in 877 accidents in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2021 ) :At least four people were killed and 972 injured in 877 accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

According to the Rescue 1122, 409 drivers, 26 underage drivers, 166 pedestrians and 401 passengers were among the victims of the accidents.

The statistics showed that 243 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 266 people placing the provincial capital top of the list followed by 65 in Multan with 67 victims and third Faisalabad with 61 accidents and 66 victims.

According to the data, 787 motorcycles, 120 rickshaws, 84 cars, 37 vans, four buses,22 trucks and 103 other vehicles besides slow-moving carts were involved in the accidents.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Injured Faisalabad Punjab Vehicles Rescue 1122 Top

Recent Stories

TECNO puts all competitors to dust with the except ..

4 minutes ago

113,513 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in ..

8 minutes ago

Sharjah selected as Guest of Honour at Bologna Chi ..

23 minutes ago

TBHF to convene founders of refugee-focused NGOs p ..

23 minutes ago

AED5 billion of weeklong real estate transactions ..

23 minutes ago

China launches first crew to live in core module o ..

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.