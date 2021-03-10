UrduPoint.com
Four Dead, 997 Injured In 947 RTC In Punjab

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 10th March 2021 | 06:20 PM

Four dead, 997 injured in 947 RTC in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ) :At least four persons were killed, while 997 were injured in 947 Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs) in all 36 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Out of those persons 608 were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals whereas 389 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by Rescue Medical Teams.

The analysis showed that 418 drivers, 31 underage drivers, 146 pedestrians, and 437 passengers were among the victims of the road traffic crashes.

The statistics show that 241 RTCs were reported in Lahore which affected 239 persons placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 78 in Faisalabad with 88 victims and at third Multan with 74 RTCs and 72 victims.

According to data, 778 motorbikes, 137 auto-rickshaws, 109 motorcars, 51 vans, 09 passenger buses, 33 trucks and 98 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road traffic accidents.

More Stories From Pakistan

