Four Dead As Van Plunges Into Ditch In Haripur

Muhammad Irfan Published July 04, 2024 | 04:20 PM

Four dead as van plunges into ditch in Haripur

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2024) At least four died, while eight others critical injured as a passenger van plunged into a ditch near Chakai in Haripur.

According to private news channel, the rescue sources said that the incident occurred near Haripur when an Islamabad-bound van carrying 17 members of a family from Meira Swabi plunged into a ditch.

The rescue sources that four injured were in critical condition and were shifted to a nearby hospital.

