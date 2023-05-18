UrduPoint.com

Four Dead Bodies Found In A House In Yazman

Muhammad Irfan Published May 18, 2023 | 12:00 AM

Four dead bodies found in a house in Yazman

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2023 ) :As many as four dead bodies were found in a house in Chak 102 DB in the Yazman area.

According to police sources, a call was received about four dead bodies in a house. When police reached the site, they found four dead bodies including one adult male, one teenager, and two females with their throats cut.

Police also found a gutted motorcycle in the house.

The deceased were identified as Rashid (45), Abdur Rehman (15), Shazia Rashid (45), and Rehmat Bibi (55). Police have registered a case and started the investigation. The incident is allegedly the result of old enmity.

