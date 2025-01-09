Four dead, four others injured in two separate road accidents

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2025) Four people on Thursday were killed and four others injured in two separate road accidents in Abbottabad and Havelian.

According to Rescue 1122, a tragic accident claimed the lives of three family members and left three others critically injured in the jurisdiction of Nawan Shehar Police Station, near the Kokamang Tal Kandi area.

The incident occurred when a Suzuki van carrying six family members lost control due to slipperiness and plunged into a deep gorge.

Three persons including Azam, his wife, and his sister, died on the spot, while the remaining three were rescued in critical condition and shifted to Ayub Medical Complex.

The injured were identified as 28-year-old Shakeel, 58-year-old Daryaman, and another Daryaman, aged 52. Emergency services promptly responded to the scene.

In another accident that occurred in Havelian near Rehman Flour Mill, where a motorcyclist was struck by a truck. Upon receiving the report, the Rescue medical team arrived at the scene.

The victim, identified as 25-year-old Jamshed, a resident of Rajoya, was pronounced dead on the spot. Following the incident, the Rescue team shifted the body to Type-D Hospital in Havelian.