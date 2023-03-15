UrduPoint.com

Four Dead In Buner As Rescue Attempt Goes Wrong

Sumaira FH Published March 15, 2023 | 01:10 PM

Four dead in Buner as rescue attempt goes wrong

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2023 ) :In a tragic incident in Chenglai village of Khadukhel, Buner tehsil, four people lost their lives while attempting to save two teenagers who had fallen into a gutter while cleaning.

Police said the incident occurred on Wednesday night when 16-year-old Muhammad, son of Ghulam Akbar, fainted and fell into the gutter.

His brother Hamid attempted to save him, but both of them drowned.

When the family members screamed for help, two neighbors, Jangriz Khan and Reesan, jumped into the gutter to rescue the two teenagers.

However, they also lost their lives in the process. The entire area is mourning the loss of these four brave individuals who lost their lives while trying to save others.

