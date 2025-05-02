Four Dead, Several Injured As Bus Overturns In Karachi
Sumaira FH Published May 02, 2025 | 11:20 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2025) A devastating accident occurred in Karachi on Friday when a bus traveling at high speed lost control and overturned, killing four passengers instantly and leaving several others fighting for their lives with critical injuries.
Rescue sources reported that the accident took place on Link Road in Gulshan-e-Jadeed, Karachi, where the bus overturned, claiming four lives instantly, a private news channel reported.
Upon receiving the incident report, the Rescue 1122 team swiftly arrived at the scene and transported the deceased and injured individuals to Jinnah Hospital.
Three out of four dead persons were later identified as Kausar (25) Abdul Ghafoor (58), and Ghulam Farid (25).
According to rescue sources, the injured were receiving treatment at the hospital, while the bodies of the deceased were kept at Jinnah Hospital's morgue pending completion of medico-legal formalities.
Hospital doctors reported that three injured individuals were in critical condition, while rescue teams continued to investigate the cause of the accident at the scene.
