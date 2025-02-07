Four dead, three injured in road accident

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2025) Four people lost their lives, while three others sustained injuries in a road accident on Head Muhammad Wala Road on Friday.

According to police sources, the accident occurred when a family traveling from Chowk Azam to Multan in a car collided with another vehicle coming from the opposite direction.

The accident resulted in the death of the car driver Sajid Siddiqui along with Muhammad Riaz, Sajida and Khadija, while three were injured in accident.

Rescue teams swiftly responded shifting the injured to Nishtar Hospital for medical treatment.