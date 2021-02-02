UrduPoint.com
Four Dead, Two Hurt In Capital Road Accident

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 02nd February 2021 | 10:40 AM

Four dead, two hurt in capital road accident

ISLAMABAD, Feb 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2021 ) :As many as four persons were lost their lives while two others were got serious injuries when a speeding car hit back to another car and a motorbike at Srinagar Highway Islamabad on wee hours of Tuesday.

According to Police sources, the accident happened at Srinagar Highway (previously Kashmir Highway) in which a over-speeding vehicle violated the traffic signal rules and collided with other two vehicles which claimed four lives on the spot and injured two, a private news channels reported.

Police have arrested the driver and also seized the vehicle involved in the accident.

The bodies and wounded persons were shifted to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) Hospital.

