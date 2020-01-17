Four dead, two injured in building collapsed incident in Swat

At least four persons died and two others injured when roof a house suddenly caved in at Mingora Swat district on Friday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2020 ) :At least four persons died and two others injured when roof a house suddenly caved in at Mingora Swat district on Friday.

The Spokesman of Relief and Settlement Department told APP that total six persons were trapped under the debris against whom four were found dead and two others sustained critical wounds.

The dead include three years old Zarak, five years old Khwara, Shama (30) and Inayat (38): The injured identified are Nadia (35) and Jamshed Ali (7) who were shifted to hospital in critical conditions. The house collapsed due to recent rainfall.