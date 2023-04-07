Close
Four Dealers Arrested For Selling Free Flour

Umer Jamshaid Published April 07, 2023 | 12:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2023 ) :Four free flours dealers were arrested on the charges of selling free flour in various localities, Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Shah Fahad said while talking to media men during his visit to assess the distribution at various points.

He disclosed that on the public complaints, the officials of the district administration raided various points of the free flour distribution where the flour dealers were charging money from the beneficiaries and unregistered people under Benazir Income Support Program.

Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Shah Fahad said that four flour dealers were arrested for distributing free government flour on demanding money from the general public and the arrested dealers were transferred to jail.

He said after receiving complaints against their concerned flour dealers, the officials of the district administration conducted raids on various distributing points and found the dealers involved in malpractice.

The arrested dealers were providing government free flour to unregistered people under Benazir Income Support Program. These dealers were found violating the rules and regulations by taking free government flour money from the beneficiaries, Shah Fahad said.

He said strict action would be taken against anyone involved in such practice and the distribution of free flour would be made more transparent so that the genuine, poor and deserving people should be benefited.

