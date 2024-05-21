Open Menu

Four Decanting Shops Sealed

Umer Jamshaid Published May 21, 2024 | 05:00 PM

Four decanting shops sealed

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) A Civil Defence team sealed four shops for decanting and registered a case against a shopkeeper here on Tuesday.

The machinery of three shops was also impounded. Civil Defence Officer Rana Muhammad Abbas has warned that action against elements involved in the illegal business would continue without discrimination.

