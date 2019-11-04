UrduPoint.com
Four Dengue Cases Reported In Gilgit

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 04th November 2019 | 05:41 PM

Four dengue cases reported in Gilgit

At-least four cases of dengue were reported from Chillas area of district Diamir where patients were referring to PIMS Islamabad due to insufficient diagnostic and treatment facilities at hospitals

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2019 ) :At-least four cases of dengue were reported from Chillas area of district Diamir where patients were referring to PIMS Islamabad due to insufficient diagnostic and treatment facilities at hospitals.

According to local sources, a 50-year-old, Ghazi was brought to Chillas hospital due to high fever, where doctors discharged him after giving first-aid.

The condition of the patient was further deteriorated and referring to PIMS Islamabad where he was diagnosed dengue positive.

Similarly three other patients were also referred to PIMS hospital due to high fever and were also diagnosed dengue positive.

The local people urged the provincial government to provide dengue diagnostic and treatment facilities at Chillas hospital to provide treatment to the locals besides conducting awareness workshop to sensitize the masses regarding severity of the issues.

